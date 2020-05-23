NBA Talks About Resumption Of Season With Single Site Games In Orlando – Up News Info

The National Basketball Association is having what it calls "exploratory talks" with Walt Disney Co. about the resumption of its postponed season.

The league released a statement Saturday on its Twitter account. If the talks bear fruit, the season will resume in late July at Disney's Orlando ESPN complex as a "one-of-a-kind site for an NBA campus for games, practices and housing," the statement said.

The NBA is rumored to be considering a single site for its restart for some time, with Las Vegas reportedly also under consideration. If the league resumes, there would be a brief training camp. Some 16 games remained in the regular season when the league abruptly removed the plug in March. That move came after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for COVID-19. The NBA was the first major sports league to stop operations, but the NHL, Major League Baseball, XFL, and Major League Soccer quickly followed suit.

Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told CNBC that the NBA has a call from the board of governors next Friday where discussions on the restart will continue.

"I think we will have something, hopefully within the next 6 to 8 weeks, we should be playing," said Lasry, who appeared on CNBC. Halftime report on Friday.

There are a number of problems to determine when resuming the season. They include the structure of the league playoffs, what happens if a team has a player who contracts the virus, where the players would be housed, who would be allowed to attend games, and whether families could be locked up with their husbands and Parents in Orlando need to be determined.

Disney through its ESPN and TBS store of Turner Sports pays the NBA approximately $ 2.6 billion per year for national media rights.

On May 8, the league officially allowed teams to reopen practice sites in cities where orders to stay home are relaxed.