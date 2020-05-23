National Guard offers free COVID-19 tests at 6 gun shops across the state – No symptoms needed – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML376a3a1552b001cdfc01ebe7c63dd3b413% %MINIFYHTML376a3a1552b001cdfc01ebe7c63dd3b413%

Any Minnesotan who wants a COVID-19 test can get one for free this weekend. The test is taking place at six different National Guard Armories across the state, including:

• East St Paul: 1530 Maryland Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

• Minneapolis Armory: 1025 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413.

• Moorhead's Armory: 1002 15th Ave N, Moorhead, MN 56560

• Duluth's Armory: 4015 Airpark Blvd, Duluth, MN 55811

• Faribault Armory: 3000 W Airport Rd, Faribault, MN 55021

• Saint James Armory: 521 Armstrong Blvd N, St James, MN 56081

The National Guard is making this really convenient for people. All you need to do is show up for the test, without proof of ID or health insurance and no symptoms are needed to get tested.

"(This) test is not really a barrier test," said Commander Scott Hawks of the MN National Guard, "We wanted to make it available to as many people as possible in the state."

Commander Hawks says they have about 7,000 COVIDs available and hope to use them throughout the Memorial Weekend weekend.

All six sites will offer the 10 a.m. tests at 5 p.m., Saturday through Monday (Memorial Day).

"We hope to receive the results in 48 hours via phone call," Hawks said.

On Saturday morning at 10 a.m., when this process began, Hawks said the Minneapolis site had 500 people waiting in line and the St. Paul site had 200 people in line.

"I was here at 9:30 a.m., so about half an hour before they officially opened," said Bob Dettloff, who secured a spot near the front of the line at the St. Paul site. Dettloff was glad to see the great turnout. "This is what I think a lot of people have been waiting for, so the more people getting tested, the less we know where we are today."

In Major Hawks' more than 20 years in the Minnesota National Guard, he never thought he would be in the public service during a pandemic.

"We have done flooding, fire response, snow emergencies, we have prepared for a pandemic response, that is part of our training and preparedness," said Hawks, "but I don't think we have believed it to happen, but today we are here and it is happening ".

By law, the Minnesota National Guard cannot collect citizen data. All test results collected over the weekend are sent directly to the Minnesota Department of Health.

