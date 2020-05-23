NASCAR may have needed rivalry with the Busch and Elliott incident – Up News Info Detroit

Kyle Busch is the current NASCAR Cup champion and the series' resident villain. Chase Elliott has been voted the most popular driver for the past two years and is quickly building a base of loyal and rabid followers.

His fight on the track at Darlington Raceway this week could very well be the start of a new rivalry that NASCAR needs.

Busch admitted he miscalculated a gap and inadvertently ripped Elliott apart in what turned out to be the last green flag lap of Wednesday night's race. Elliott crashed, got out of his car, greeted medical personnel, and waited in the apron for Busch to circle the runway with caution.

When Busch passed, Elliott gave him a long salute with the middle finger.

The tension didn't end there either. The rain opened up on the South Carolina track moments after the incident and drivers were told to bring their cars to the pit road. When Busch parked, a group of Elliott's team members stared at him.

Among them was Elliott's crew chief Alan Gustafson, who was Busch's crew chief when Busch drove for Hendrick Motorsports earlier in his career. Busch was informed by his radio that he had a welcoming committee waiting for him, and one of his team members Joe Gibbs Racing sat on the wall directly next to Gustafson as de facto bodyguards.

A NASCAR official finally told all the crewmen dressed in masks to cross the wall again, the race was called due to the rain, and Busch appeared to be having a civil discussion with Gustafson.

NASCAR once thrived on strong rivalries, but over the years they have waned in brief bickering or disputes. Busch had an ongoing problem with Brad Keselowski for several years, while Matt Kenseth and Denny Hamlin became entangled with Joey Logano. Nothing turned into something like the battles between Richard Petty and David Pearson or how Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon ran for supremacy in NASCAR.

Busch initially did not rule out Elliott retaliation along the way.

"He and I have always had a cordial relationship over the years," said Busch. "I've known him since he was 12 or 13 years old, I've been racing him ever since, recent models, super late models, trucks, Xfinity cars, all those kinds of things."

“I just made a mistake, miscalculated the gap, sent it to the wall. That was completely involuntary. I'm definitely going to contact him and tell him I'm sorry, tell him I hate that it happened. "

Busch said after finishing second in the Xfinity Series race on Thursday that he had spoken to Elliott and "everything went very smoothly." Chase is a class act.

There is limited availability of media for drivers under current NASCAR health protocols and Elliott was unable to comment Wednesday night. He is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday.

The series was suspended for 10 weeks during the coronavirus pandemic and restarted on Sunday. Kevin Harvick won the first race at Darlington, Hamlin, and Busch gave Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2 finish in Wednesday's race on the same track and the Series Cup is back in action this Sunday at Charlotte Motor. Speedway.

Busch's teammate Hamlin said Thursday that Busch handled the consequences "as best he could." He recognized it and knew he had made a mistake.

Hamlin also noted that Elliott had cut him twice in both Darlington races and attributed the aggressiveness to the drivers who were pushing hard after the long layoff.

"If Chase retaliated, you know that's intentional, right? We all know it's intentional," Hamlin said. "What Kyle did was involuntary. Is the score really even if one is intentional and the other is not? Probably not."

Elliott was destroyed by Hamlin vying for a victory at Martinsville in a 2017 playoff race that led to heated conversation.

Gustafson said he understood Busch's explanation, but the apology probably wouldn't calm the emotions right away. Hendrick's team believes Elliott was running for victory when he was ripped apart by Hamlin's teammate.

"I don't think he intentionally destroyed us, but you get tired of getting off the wrong side of those deals," Gustafson said. "We were in a position to win that race and Denny was in trouble with old tires." You get tired of being run over like this.

Busch is a polarizing figure due to his dominance on the track in the three NASCAR national series and his sometimes sullen demeanor, particularly when he doesn't win. He often feeds on the boos he receives during driver introductions and is known to lay his ear down to make fun of the crowd.

He celebrates his victories with a dramatic bow to the crowd, and no matter how successful (209 national victories and a couple of Cup titles), Busch has not found much popularity. He has his own rabid fan base called "Rowdy Nation,quot; and stopped caring about enemies long ago.

Still, Busch tried to calm the Hendrick group's anger on Wednesday night.

"I have never been a very good politician," Busch said. “Anyway, his fan base is going to hate me. I'm just dealing with what I have to deal with. Rowdy Nation will back me up and then we'll go after that. "

As much as NASCAR needs strong rivalries, and this has the potential for a good one, Hamlin was not sure that Elliott's retaliation was the smartest move.

"If Chase doesn't retaliate, no driver thinks less of him," said Hamlin. "If he does, then that raises his eyebrows more than Kyle did, in my opinion.

"I don't think Chase should fight for relevance. We know he's good, he's talented, and he's going to win a lot of races. There are times when you don't always have to run hard, you also have to run smart. That's what wins the races. "

