Murdered woman, teenager injured in Vallejo parking lot shooting – Up News Info San Francisco

VALLEJO (Up News Info SF) – A woman was killed and a teenager hospitalized with a gunshot wound in a shooting Friday afternoon in a Vallejo parking lot, authorities said.

%MINIFYHTMLe50afe8ebc231e1e49c815e1800a342b13% %MINIFYHTMLe50afe8ebc231e1e49c815e1800a342b13%

Valljo police said that at approximately 5:11 p.m. Officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of Fairgrounds Dr. to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered an adult victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy was also located in the parking lot, suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman's identity will be revealed by the Solano County Coroner's Office after they notify their family members. Both victims are Vallejo residents.

No suspicious information was available at this time. It was the city's ninth homicide in 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLe50afe8ebc231e1e49c815e1800a342b14% %MINIFYHTMLe50afe8ebc231e1e49c815e1800a342b14%

Anyone with information should contact Detective Craig Long at (707) 648-4514 or Detective Joshua Caitham at (707) 648-4342.