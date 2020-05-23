Mumtaz rests his death rumors with a video

The stars in our country are loved and adored. Sometimes rumors about stars can take on strange proportions. Over the years, various film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, Rajinikanth, Lata Mangeshkar and others have been the victims of such rumors. The last one is veteran Mumtaz.

Mumtaz's daughter Tanya Madhvani took to social media and shared a video of Mumtaz looking healthy and beautiful. She said: “Hello, all my fans, I love you. Look, I'm not dead. I am alive. I am not as "buddhi,quot; (old) as they say. I still look presentable for your blessings.

Tanya also captioned the video as: “Message from my mother to her fans! With another death hoax going around, she's fine and great! Despite the images from its spread over the Internet when she was fighting her battle with cancer many years ago that claim she looks old! Now she is healthy, happy and beautiful! Give him a break, he's 73 years old!

Mumtaz's nephew and actor, Shaad Randhawa, had also ruled out false reports of the veteran's disappearance. He shared photos of the legendary actress and wrote: "Happier than before, more alive than before, healthier than before, more vibrant than before, more beautiful than before, generous and loving as ever … Legend forever #Mumtaz."

Well, that should calm all Mumtaz fans, who were worried about the rumors. We wish you a long and happy life.