Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle accident in West Denver

A motorcyclist died Friday in a two-vehicle accident in west Denver.

The accident, which involved a motorcycle and a car, occurred at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Knox Court, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours after the incident.

