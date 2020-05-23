Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle accident in West Denver

%MINIFYHTML58a999e1c5a69158a74e0bc4a9e8189111% %MINIFYHTML58a999e1c5a69158a74e0bc4a9e8189111%

A motorcyclist died Friday in a two-vehicle accident in west Denver.

The accident, which involved a motorcycle and a car, occurred at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Knox Court, police said.

UPDATE: This motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased in the hospital. No other injuries were reported to anyone else. The accident is still under investigation. The intersection will open shortly. – Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) May 23, 2020

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. An investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed for several hours after the incident.