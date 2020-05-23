Mory Kante's son blames the death of the African singer for the crisis caused by COVID-19

Confirming the death of the & # 39; Yeke Yeke & # 39; singer, his son Balla Kante claims that his late father was unable to travel to France to treat his chronic illnesses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

African singer Mory Kante He has died at the age of 70.

The musician, who popularized African music to the world public with hits like "Yeke Yeke" from 1987, died in the hospital in Conakry, Guinea, on Friday (May 22), his son Balla Kante told the Agence news agency. France Presse.

In a statement, Balla blamed his father's death on chronic health problems that were not treated due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"He suffered from chronic diseases and often traveled to France for treatment, but that was no longer possible with the coronavirus," said the star's son. "We saw his condition deteriorate rapidly, but I was still surprised because he had been through much worse times before."

In addition to singing, Kante was known as a kora player, a harp from West Africa. He rose to international fame in the late 1980s when "Yeke Yeke" became a huge hit across Europe, topping the charts in several countries and breaking the top 30 in the UK.

Senegalese music legend Youssou N & # 39; Dour He was one of the first people to honor Kante through social media, and he told his Twitter followers that his death had left a "great void."

Guinea's President Alpha Conde paid tribute to Mory Kante.

Guinea President Alpha Conde also paid tribute on Twitter, insisting that African culture was mourning for an "exceptional" artist.