MLB, the players union is working to save the season, and the next two weeks are critical

A two-tier negotiation unlike any in the approximately 150-year history of Major League Baseball or the 54-year history of the MLB Players Association continues this weekend on parallel tracks, with none other than fate of the 2020 season at stake. The problems: how to play baseball in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic and how to spread out a shrinking pile of money.

Both carry immense challenges: in the case of the former, how to maintain the spirit of the game and a certain appearance of personal liberties while keeping everyone healthy, and in the case of the latter, how to overcome deep philosophical differences and accumulated mistrust in half a century of contentious coexistence.

And time is running out.

On the other side of Memorial Day, baseball will reach what should be the two-month mark of a regular six-game, 162-game season. Instead, in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis, he's desperately working to launch a condensed, fan-less season of 82 games that would begin around July 4, preceded by a "Spring Training 2.0,quot; of about three weeks from mid June.

That leaves the first week of June as the approximate deadline for when an agreement must be reached between the league and the union. And it makes next week crucial if there is to be baseball in 2020.

"I can't speak for (the owners) side, but from the players side there is definitely a sense of urgency," said left-handed pitcher Brent Suter, who serves as the union representative for the Milwaukee Brewers. "The players really want this to work. Our coaches have been designing a schedule and letting us know: "Get ready and hurry up for Spring Training 2.0 in mid-June," so that's our mindset. "

On the health and safety front, at least the parties appear to be making progress, and MLB has written a 67-page manual, considered a first draft, covering topics such as testing, social distancing guidelines, and risk mitigation. Among the key boards: players and other staff would be evaluated "multiple,quot; times per week; spitting and crashing all five would be rejected; and players should not bathe or use hydrotherapy pools in the stadium.

The union, after releasing the document to its members, responded Thursday with a series of questions, suggestions and requests for clarification on issues including the frequency of tests, protocols for positive tests, the presence of medical personnel at the instead, protections for high-risk players. and family members, access to pre and post game therapies and disinfection protocols. Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout is among players who have expressed their reluctance to play without daily tests.

A source familiar with the ongoing dialogue said Friday that the parties had already made significant progress on health and safety issues, less than 24 hours after the union sent its response.

But while none of the health problems seems insurmountable, the biggest problem may be threading this needle through a dense mosaic of state and municipal guidelines regarding social distancing and mass gatherings that contain high degrees of variation, and that can change depending on the spread of the virus.

It's also clear that even if owners and players agree on the conditions to start the season, it doesn't mean that public health officials will.

"I think you would end up with a lot of infected players and other staff," said Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research nonprofit and season ticket holder for the Washington Nationals, when asked what would happen if Baseball will move forward on the terms set forth in the first draft of the MLB plan. "If it's not done right, not only would people get sick and potentially die, but it would end the season. I don't see a way to avoid it. It would be a miracle if they followed those instructions, and it wouldn't end up infecting people."

Zuckerman, who has a doctorate in psychology and was also a postdoctoral fellow in epidemiology and public health at Yale, has seen parts of the proposal and said his main concerns were twofold: first, simply discouraging and not completely banning dangerous behaviors, such Like socializing in groups while away from the stadium, players may not take the risk seriously enough and put themselves and others in danger.

"Men in their 20s are not the most cautious group," he said. "You have a problem when you just say, 'We are promoting this behavior,' rather than having everyone sign a contract for what you can and cannot do. Language matters.

Second, Zuckerman said MLB's proposal to isolate only one player (or other staff) who tests positive, unlike every person he came in contact with, runs the risk of seeing a larger outbreak over time. between testing the largest group and retrieving those results.

"I understand that a 14-day quarantine (for the largest group) could result in no games being played during that period," said Zuckerman, referring to the quarantine period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for people. who have been exposed to someone who has performed the test. positive. "But you can't quarantine the person who's positive and tell everyone else, 'Go ahead and keep playing.'"

For gamers, another major problem yet to be resolved is how to treat players who choose not to play, either because they are at increased risk due to pre-existing medical conditions, because they have family members in that category, or simply because they believe that the risk outweighs the benefits. Among the questions: do they get paid? And do they accrue service time for eligibility for salary arbitration and free agency?

As a Brewers union representative, Suter has been in frequent contact with both his teammates and union leadership, and believes that this issue will take time and dialogue to resolve.

"Personally, I am more inclined to want to play, and that I risk doing my job and giving something back to society," said Suter, who is married to an 18-month-old. son. "But I am not in an immunocompromised position, and there is no one in my family either. I cannot speak for anyone in that position, but I can see 100% why people would not want to play."

When asked how confident he was that the parties would come to an agreement on health and safety protocols, Suter said, "If you had asked me that at this time last week, I would have replied that I am a 'definitely'. But now I am a "maybe,quot;.

"There are so many things to solve, so many questions," he said. "If you test positive on the road, are you quarantined there? Do you rent a car and drive home? There are so many things that I hadn't even thought about. "

Still, healthy dialogue and shared goal (i.e. getting on the field) between owners and players at least suggest the possibility of a deal on medical and safety issues.

The same cannot be said so easily about the economic gap, which finds both parties rooted in positions that, at least on the surface, do not seem to hold the promise of common ground.

The union believes that the 2020 compensation issue was resolved through an agreement in late March that requires players to receive a prorated share of their full wages, based on the number of games played. The league believes the deal related only to games with fans, and that games without fans require a different calculation, and additional financial concession from players, to account for the decline in revenue. The language in the agreement is vague enough to allow any view.

Although no formal proposals have been made on the economy (the league is expected to present one in the coming days), the problem has exploded, through media leaks and public statements, in a toxic cloud of accusations and vitriol. . When MLB floated the notion of a 50-50 share of revenue by 2020 in the media, the union made it clear it equated that with a salary cap, calling it a non-headline.

The owners claim they would lose billions of dollars playing games without fans unless the players accept less money. The union disputes that claim and has asked the league for documentation of its claims.

"I understand the criticism from both sides and the (complaint from)" Why can't they come to terms and play baseball? "Suter said." I would just say from the players' perspective, the boys are going to be talking about additional risk playing and traveling and everything, and with the deal we signed in March with a sizable pay cut, I can definitely see why the boys wouldn't be interested in taking another big pay cut and going out there and taking all the risk. "

Although it is difficult to discern a specific path through this dispute, there is a growing belief within the game that the sides will find a way to close their differences, if only because they have to. No one in charge of either side wants to be remembered as the people who lost a year of baseball to a monetary dispute.

"If we get to that point," said a senior baseball official, referring to obtaining authorization from the government and public health officials to advance, "then we will have a season." Because everyone's motivation is to have one. "

Suter also believes that an agreement should be reached, if only because he saw the March pact come together between two parties that started from equally distant starting positions.

"This is a more daunting task, and there are more things to work on," he said. "But with the March agreement, I doubted there could be a solution, given both sides' starting point, and it was suddenly accomplished. I hope we can use that as a model and start this season. "