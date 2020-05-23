Home Local News Minor league teams across the country receive guidelines for a safe gaming...

Minor league teams across the country receive guidelines for a safe gaming environment – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
10
<pre><pre>Minor league teams across the country receive guidelines for a safe gaming environment - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077810%

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) Little League is offering youth baseball organizations a way forward as they watch a reboot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077811%

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – May 02: Despite a warm spring day, minor league baseball is not played at Little Cubs Field in Humboldt Park on May 2, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The state of Illinois is currently under a stay-at-home order through May 30, and face masks are required in public when social distancing is not possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images)

The organization released a series of "best practice,quot; guidelines this week that highlight how to create a safe gaming environment each time state and local authorities give youth sports in a given area the ability to restart. Little League canceled the Little League World Series 2020 and other championships due to last month's pandemic, but is still hopeful that a regular season is still possible.

Little League president Stephen Keener said during a roundtable On Thursday, Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania organized the draft after consulting with medical professionals and receiving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, among others.

While Keener emphasized that the decision will ultimately be made by each family, he believes it is important to show parents that playing "can be done, we think as safely as possible … if you follow these guidelines."

Next article

United States President Donald Trump walks to board Air Force One with members of the Little League World Championship baseball team, the Eastbank All Stars of Louisiana, before leaving Andrews Joint Base in Maryland on 11 October 2019, while traveling to Louisiana, to conduct a campaign rally. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

Recommendations include eliminating all nonessential contact and banning the post-game handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and bumping opponents.

All players must wear masks while on the bench and coaches and volunteers must wear masks and protective medical gloves at all times, according to guidelines. Players must also be six feet apart while on the bench or in the stands and team sharing is prohibited when possible. Referees would move from behind the home plate to behind the pitcher's mound and the game balls would be changed every two innings.

Concession sales would also be prohibited. The same goes for staples like sunflower seeds and spitting. Recommendations also include limiting the number of family members allowed in a game viewing facility.

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 25: Baseball balls sit on the ledge during the Little League World Series Championship Game between the Southwest Region team of River Ridge Louisiana and the Caribbean Region team of Willemstad, Curacao during Lamade Stadium on August 25, 2019 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Toomey said he would enroll his 10-year-old son for baseball "tomorrow,quot; because he believes it can be done safely.

"I think it is time we started to resume normal life," Toomey said.

The best practices were released a week after Major League Baseball put together a 67-page proposal that outlined how he could play again this year.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077812%

Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©