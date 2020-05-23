Minor league teams across the country receive guidelines for a safe gaming environment – Up News Info Detroit

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) Little League is offering youth baseball organizations a way forward as they watch a reboot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077811% %MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077811%

The organization released a series of "best practice,quot; guidelines this week that highlight how to create a safe gaming environment each time state and local authorities give youth sports in a given area the ability to restart. Little League canceled the Little League World Series 2020 and other championships due to last month's pandemic, but is still hopeful that a regular season is still possible.

Little League president Stephen Keener said during a roundtable On Thursday, Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania organized the draft after consulting with medical professionals and receiving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, among others.

While Keener emphasized that the decision will ultimately be made by each family, he believes it is important to show parents that playing "can be done, we think as safely as possible … if you follow these guidelines."

Recommendations include eliminating all nonessential contact and banning the post-game handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and bumping opponents.

All players must wear masks while on the bench and coaches and volunteers must wear masks and protective medical gloves at all times, according to guidelines. Players must also be six feet apart while on the bench or in the stands and team sharing is prohibited when possible. Referees would move from behind the home plate to behind the pitcher's mound and the game balls would be changed every two innings.

Concession sales would also be prohibited. The same goes for staples like sunflower seeds and spitting. Recommendations also include limiting the number of family members allowed in a game viewing facility.

Toomey said he would enroll his 10-year-old son for baseball "tomorrow,quot; because he believes it can be done safely.

"I think it is time we started to resume normal life," Toomey said.

The best practices were released a week after Major League Baseball put together a 67-page proposal that outlined how he could play again this year.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077812% %MINIFYHTML8c9ad6d8146995f8c13e9af57b81077812%

Related