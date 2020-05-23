Minor league stadium doubles as Airbnb location, entertainment hub

A minor league team is taking advantage of the idea that the clubhouse is like a second home.

The Pensacola (Florida) Blue Wahoos, the Double-A affiliate of the Twins (Southern League), is listing its venue, Blue Wahoos Stadium, on Airbnb for $ 1,500 per night, plus rates, for up to 10 guests. Food / drink packages, merchandise and "additional experiences,quot; are additional.

The club's announcement says the rent is "the most intimate, behind-the-scenes stadium experience in history."

Availability is wide because regular occupants won't be back for a while. There is a fear within professional baseball that the 2020 crown will nullify the 2020 minor league season.

Without games there is no income, so the Blue Wahoos have figured out this and other ways to bring cash while they can't do their day (night) work. Had a youth baseball tournament and a movie / fireworks night on Saturday alone ("Frozen II,quot; was the choice of the film) Other events include weekend disc golf (PGA star Bubba Watson co-owns the team), happy hour, trivia night, and limited food service.

But giving people the address of the place will attract the most attention and a good amount of money. The Blue Wahoos house is your home.