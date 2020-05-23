Minnesota to Offer Free Trials of COVID-19 at 6 Armory Locations Statewide This Weekend – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML31d0778b7309f2e3cc103a44205f106113% %MINIFYHTML31d0778b7309f2e3cc103a44205f106113%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesotans who need or want to test for COVID-19 will have access to free tests this Memorial Day weekend at six National Guard Armory locations across the state.

The sites will be hosted by the Minnesota National Guard, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the State Emergency Operations Center. Test teams will have the ability to collect approximately 2,000 samples per day at the six sites, totaling approximately 6,000 tests over the three-day weekend.

Although these tests are intended for all Minnesotans, the MDH especially encourages those who are ill and those who have been directly exposed to COVID-19 to get tested. Also, the trial is free and no appointment is needed.

Upon arrival at the test site, guards will rub the inside of your nose and ask you to complete the documentation with your name and contact information so that you can receive the results. And the results will be provided over the phone and can be expected within an average of 48 hours after the test.

"Testing, tracing, and isolation are the best tools we have to understand and contain the impact of the pandemic on our communities, so that we can continue to safely navigate this pandemic," said Governor Tim Walz. "I am grateful that the Minnesota National Guard is assisting with this important effort."

Security measures will also apply at each test site; practices of social distancing and use of masks will be required. The MDH requests that anyone experiencing symptoms be quarantined before and after the test until they receive their results.

"Whether it's during floods or blizzards, wildfires or pandemics, we are ready to serve the people of Minnesota where and when it is needed," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, deputy general of the Minnesota National Guard.

From Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25, the six Armory locations will be open for testing from 10 a.m. at 5 p.m. daily, or until supplies run out. Click here to see the site map.

The MDH says that possible future free trial events depend on several factors, including demand demonstrated this weekend. Minnesotans can find other testing facilities as well as a symptom detection tool.