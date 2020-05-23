Minnesota Muslim American society decides to keep Islamic centers and mosques closed – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML2da3b5a57b32a1739490d91152586c2c13% %MINIFYHTML2da3b5a57b32a1739490d91152586c2c13%

Following Governor Tim Walz's announcement Saturday that it allowed houses of worship to reopen soon, the Minnesota American Muslim Society (MAS MN) decided they would not reopen Islamic centers and mosques in the state.

The governors' decision came a day after President Trump declared religious services to be "essential,quot; and called on governors across the country to reopen them this weekend.

Religious places of worship can now reopen with 25% occupancy, as long as social distancing and other health patterns follow, amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Islamic centers and mosques are places of worship, education, and social services, and MAS MN says they are critical to American Muslim identity.

“After extensive consultation with public health experts, academics, and members of the Muslim community, we decided that our mosques and affiliated places of worship will remain closed for now. This decision will remain in place until infection rates decline reliably in Minnesota, ”MAS MN said in a statement.

MAS MN says it believes this decision is in line with important Islamic principles, and will continue to implement online and remote services to meet community needs, while limiting possible exposure to COVID-19.

