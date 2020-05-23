Michelle Obama inspires and encourages the class of 2020 in her 'MTV Prom-athon' speech!

Michelle Obama had some great things to say to all students who graduate in the midst of quarantine and as a result cannot have a proper prom. In other words, the former First Lady of the United States joined MTV Prom-athon, a virtual dance experience created just for the class of 2020!

%MINIFYHTML4ec22695bae3de9e0c40811585c6d33513% %MINIFYHTML4ec22695bae3de9e0c40811585c6d33513%

As you can imagine, the inspiring role model shared a really encouraging message for high school students graduating amid a global pandemic.

‘Hello class of 2020! I know that none of you planned to miss out on so many senior milestones, like sports tournaments or even graduation nights. But I am very proud of what I have seen from all of you. He is preserving everything he faces and looks at, there is no playbook for any of this and yet he has shown creativity and endurance well beyond his years, "Obama told the students.

She also told everyone to ‘take a deep breath, dance your heart and enjoy this Prom-a-thon. You've earned it and, as always, if you know someone who isn't registered to vote, just tell them to text PROM to 56005. It may be the most important thing you do right now. "

🎓 CLASS OF 2020 🎓@ Michelle Obama has a special message for you #MTVPromathon tonight! Join the party at 9 p.m. ET on YouTube from MTV! ✨ pic.twitter.com/QlJyciByku – MTV (@MTV) May 22, 2020

The entire virtual event is being created by MTV and When We All Vote.

The latter is a non-profit organization co-chaired by Michelle and intended to help increase voter participation.

As for the Prom-athon, it was featured by DJ Khaled from "Prom Boss,quot; and even featured performances and appearances by stars like Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monáe, Becky G, Fat Joe Chloe x Halle, DJ Pauly D and more.

Michelle was not the only Obama who made an appearance.

In fact, her sweet and inspiring words followed those of her husband and former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Ad %MINIFYHTML4ec22695bae3de9e0c40811585c6d33535% %MINIFYHTML4ec22695bae3de9e0c40811585c6d33535%

He previously shared some positivity and hope in his speech for Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.



Post views:

3