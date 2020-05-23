Michael Sheen and David Tennant return to work for Lockdown Comedy

WENN

The co-stars of & # 39; Good Omens & # 39; They have been chosen for a new series inspired by the permanent blockade of the coronavirus and the production has followed the guidelines of social distancing.

"Good omens"stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant They will re-team up for a full-length BBC comedy filmed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new series of six episodes "Staged"It features the cast of a play that's suspended when its next West End production is suddenly stopped by the coronavirus.

"Staging", which also stars David's wife Georgia Tennant, Lucy Eatonand Anna Lundbergas well as guest stars like "Killing Eva"Actress Nina Sosanya, follows the cast as they do their best to keep rehearsals going at closing.

In a press release announcing the new show, Charlotte Moore, the Director of BBC Content says: "It is vital that the BBC provides moments of light relief and this mischievous idea shows what great sports Michael and David are sending out."

The production team has followed the latest UK government guidelines on Covid-19 to ensure the series is conducted safely and responsibly, using a combination of self-triggering and video conferencing technology.

David, Michael and Georgia are also executive producers on the series, which will air on BBC One in June 2020.