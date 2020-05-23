Michael Jordan's honesty in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; questioned by author Sam Smith

His air could actually be his injustice.

%MINIFYHTML1105b4cb538f8eade935af35e8a6e4b811% %MINIFYHTML1105b4cb538f8eade935af35e8a6e4b811%

ESPN's "The Last Dance,quot; wrapped up on Sunday, and the 10-part series did a great job of painting Michael Jordan in a mythological light, but apparently it wasn't a good job telling the truth, according to "The Jordan Rules." "author and commentator on,quot; The Last Dance "Sam Smith.

Smith, who was given airtime at various times during the series, called Jordan's claim that the Bulls would have reunited for yet another season after his 1997-98 championship run "a complete and blatant lie."

"There were several things in the documentary that I saw, I would know, that (Jordan) made up or lied about," Smith said in an interview with Bonta, Steiny and Guru from 95.7 The Game. "They were not important things, but it was like when a television movie appears and they say: 'This is based on a true story'. That is what it was. It was based on a true story."

MORE: The 7 Things We Wanted Most in "The Last Dance,quot;

Smith said the idea that the players could get together for one more season was silly, in many words, and that the producers "had the blueprint,quot; for the events, but the details were a little murky.

He also said that the infamous Pizza Game / Flu Game / Food Poisoning story, in which Jordan and his coach alluded to a late-night snack that could be poisoned, was "utter nonsense," adding that Jordan was certainly ill but It was not. of pizza (or a hangover).

The series was not without flaws, and as Smith points out in the interview, the docusery was a "Michael Jordan hagiography,quot; rather than a revealing or investigative documentary surrounding the Jordanian-era Bulls. Since its conclusion, Smith, Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Pizza Hut employees have questioned Jordan's veracity or mutual representations during Doc.

While Jordan's legend grew throughout "The Last Dance,quot;, perhaps we are now further from the truth than we wanted to be.