Michael Ball reveals secret battle with coronavirus

Michael Ball and his partner Cathy McGowan they can be added to the Covid-19 survivor list, after contracting and recovering from the coronavirus in March 2020.

The 57-year-old singer and broadcaster spoke about his battle with the virus during an interview with Music Week magazine, in which he emphasized that the disease "is not very pleasant."

When asked how he was dealing with the block, Michael replied, "I'm fine. Cath and I had the virus and we both got over it. It wasn't very pleasant, I must be honest. We had it quite early, in mid-March, so We have overcome it. It is not like anything else, I tell you … "

Michael has partnered with the national treasury Captain Tom Moore on a cover of "You'll Never Walk Alone", earning him his first British number one and helped earn $ 39.5 million for the National Health Service (NHS).

Reflecting on the collaboration with the Army veteran on the song, Michael smiled: "There are times in life where all the stars line up and it just happens. A lot could have gone wrong with this, and it might not have happened, but the fact all They were willing to take off their socks in the most ridiculous circumstances and really stick to it and make it happen and do something good. "

"It is not a bad record, it is not a joke record, it has a lot of heart and sincerity. It is an appropriate piece of music."