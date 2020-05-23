Mexico cancels soccer season due to coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLa1216066744301ab0a737da103170f6413% %MINIFYHTMLa1216066744301ab0a737da103170f6413%

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's Liga MX canceled the rest of its spring season without crowning a champion for the first time, a decision caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The teams had played 10 of the 17 Closing dates before suspending play on March 15. The league said in a statement Friday that the restrictions caused by the health emergency made it impossible to continue without putting people at risk.

"It is indisputable that we live in an unprecedented situation in this country that forces the soccer industry in Mexico to act with absolute sensitivity and respond with unity to the demands that have been made," the statement said.

Some teams began testing players for COVID-19 as a step toward resuming the season, most likely in stadiums with no fans. Twelve players from Santos Laguna in the northern city of Torreón tested positive this week.

Cruz Azul, seeking its first league title since 1997, finished with 22 points and a one-point lead over second place Leon, who joined Cruz Azul in qualifying for the upcoming CONCACAF Champions League. Santos Laguna and América were next with 17 points each.

Jonathan Rodríguez was the leader scored with nine goals.

The women's professional season was also canceled.