Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on a camping trip to Botswana

I spent three hours learning the TikTok dance "Say So" last night and my the body is completely broken, which means everyone is getting a bag of uplifting earth content. I'm not sorry, I'm in a lot of pain and I'm here to provide you with something details about our favorite love story of real expats.

People He says that Prince harry and Meghan Markle They are celebrating their second wedding anniversary this week, giving each other something related to cotton by tradition. It is unclear what exactly was obtained (the entire J. Crew catalog, while they still have the opportunity?) but apparently the markles go EVERYTHING OUT when it comes to gifts, by a "source":

"Last year, for Harry's birthday, Meghan recreated her Botswana camping adventures in her backyard," says the source. “It is a place that means a lot to them, and to Harry in particular, so Meghan wanted to bring that happy place to him on his day, so he set up a tent, took out sleeping bags, cooked dinner, and recreated Botswana. where they fell. love."

It is true that I saw the entire original movie of a lifetime, Harry and Meghan: a real romanceBut a lot has happened since 2018, and I've forgotten almost every detail. But People says Harry and Meghan went camping in Botswana together after just two dates:

Prince Harry revealed in his Engagement interview 2017 They headed to Africa together after just two dates in London after meeting in the summer of 2016. "And it was when I thought three, maybe four weeks later, that I managed to convince her to join me in Botswana," he said. "And we camped together under the stars. She came and joined me for five days, which was absolutely fantastic. "

And now, they have triggered a second Revolution. This really It puts my refusal to go on a FaceTime date with a Hinge match after two months of texting in some perspective... (People)

It seems conspiracy theorists are targeting Hilary Duff, for some reason, claiming (falsely) that she is about their own children ?????? She is not there. She would like everyone to keep their mouths shut.

Right!!! (Twitter)

Issa Rae tried natural deodorant, hates it. Issa Rae is right.

"The natural deodorant is trash," Rae told us. “My stupid butt tried it out for the first time this summer in New Orleans. I was literally walking with my friends and I thought, "What is that smell?" Then I smelled one of my armpits. I raised my arm and it was me! I was so ashamed. "

Please everyone, take notes. (TMZ)