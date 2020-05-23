Meghan King Edmonds to spend Memorial Day weekend with New Beau

Meghan King Edmonds / Instagram
Talk about a romantic vacation.
Earlier this week, a source confirmed E! News that Meghan King Edmonds is dating the businessman Christian Schauf. Edmonds' new romance comes just over six months after she and Jim Edmonds She filed for divorce.
In honor of Memorial Day weekend, it appears that the previous Royal Orange County Housewives Star and her new boyfriend are having the perfect getaway in Park City, Utah.
"MDW's plans include: becoming a mountain woman … brb," she wrote in an Instagram post.
Previously, he shared a video wishing his 1 million followers a "Happy Memorial Day,quot; dressed in a red jacket and a beanie, over a cup of coffee.
On the other hand, her new boyfriend also shared a snowy video in his Instagram Stories.
And it looks like her current boyfriend is pushing her out of her limits and comfort zone, in a good way. "Guys, guess what I did today? I went mountain biking for the first time, ever. Real real mountain biking, it was crazy. It was hard, it was really scary but I want to go again," he said in a comment. . video.
He also shared photos from his bike ride and wrote: "I definitely would not have guessed that this is what I would be doing during MDW 2020, but here is evidence that I did the mountain thing. (I had an E bike to help, so I did cheat totally) ".
In the selfie he shared in his Instagram story, it seems that his new partner is the one who took the selfie of the two of them, but his face is cut.
Edmonds continued: "All nature is HEALING."
It is still unknown how Edmonds first met Schauf, but it looks like the start of a beautiful romance.
The businessman currently lives in Utah and houses the Unexplored life podcast He is also the founder of Uncharted Supply Company, which sells emergency preparedness kits.
Although the 35-year-old has not yet publicly announced her new relationship, she has opened up about what she wants in her next partner.
"I just want a partner who supports me and is not jealous or who tries to repress her. Someone who grows up with me instead of being stuck in a certain place. For me, that is intimacy," she shared in her message. Intimate knowledge podcast "I just need that partner next to me who will take my hand and see me."
