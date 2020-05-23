Meghan King Edmonds to spend Memorial Day weekend with New Beau

Talk about a romantic vacation.

Earlier this week, a source confirmed E! News that Meghan King Edmonds is dating the businessman Christian Schauf. Edmonds' new romance comes just over six months after she and Jim Edmonds She filed for divorce.

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, it appears that the previous Royal Orange County Housewives Star and her new boyfriend are having the perfect getaway in Park City, Utah.

"MDW's plans include: becoming a mountain woman … brb," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Previously, he shared a video wishing his 1 million followers a "Happy Memorial Day,quot; dressed in a red jacket and a beanie, over a cup of coffee.

On the other hand, her new boyfriend also shared a snowy video in his Instagram Stories.

And it looks like her current boyfriend is pushing her out of her limits and comfort zone, in a good way. "Guys, guess what I did today? I went mountain biking for the first time, ever. Real real mountain biking, it was crazy. It was hard, it was really scary but I want to go again," he said in a comment. . video.