Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, deliver face masks to hospitals in rural Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves, hit the road this week to help Texans in rural areas of the state.

After Lincoln, the automaker, donated 110,000 face masks, McConaughey and Alves loaded their truck and went to deliver the masks to hospitals that needed it.

In a photo posted on social media, the Texas native thanked Lincoln for the donation.

Thanks to @LincolnMotorCo for donating 110 thousand masks – me and @iamcamilaalves set out to get them to needy rural hospitals across Texas pic.twitter.com/ztlSh7IpjO – Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 22, 2020

The donation comes during a crisis for rural hospitals across the country, as many face financial difficulties and lack of resources.

McConaughey has done other altruistic work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor hosted a virtual bingo night for seniors last month and urged people to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

And this is not the first time that McConaughey has tapped into his resources.

Last year, during the California wildfires, McConaughey volunteered to help feed firefighters.

