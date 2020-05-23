Matt Goss Releases New Single To Feed NHS Workers

WENN

The Bros musician has presented his Alicia Keys rendition of "If I Ain & # 39; t Got You" to raise money to provide free meals to front-line workers amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Goss has launched a crowdfunder in an attempt to raise $ 60,686 to provide meals to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers.

the Brothers The singer recently unveiled the release of his new single, a cover version of Alicia KeysGrammy-nominated single "If I Ain & # 39; t Got You" recorded with producer Baby face for their new album, to support fundraising efforts for NHS heroes.

Matt released the song through a JustGiving Crowdfunding page, where fans can watch the video and donate money.

So far, along with partners Burger Bites, it has already funded more than 13,000 meals to key NHS staff, part of the 36,000 meals the organization has delivered since the outbreak began.

"Despite having lived and worked in Las Vegas for the past 11 years, I feel very connected to the UK and it is hard to put into words how touched my heart was seeing the images of NHS workers caring for those with coronavirus, "said the musician in a statement.

"Making music and singing is in my blood and so is the UK. I am very impressed by the amazing work the NHS is doing. I cannot go out my door and applaud the caregivers, so I decided to help feed myself. keep them going through this crisis. I hope my new song can do a good thing by getting it out early to help. "

Matt has also been making late-night Instagram Live calls late at night with some of the key workers to give them a boost before heading to the Covid-19 lounges. And he urged his fans to show similar support for the NHS heroes.

"My concern is that while the NHS continues to go through one of the most troublesome moments in its history, we are all thinking, as a society, about going back to normal," he continued. "However, we must bear in mind that this is normal, so it is our duty as a British people to ensure that this support does NOT stop. The NHS has no end in sight because they are our protectors. Let us always remember, to never forget. Please donate as much as you can. "

The track is supported on UK radio, with over 40 radio stations having added it to their playlists. To donate go to your Pache Crowdfunding