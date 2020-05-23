Massive eruptions of 4 fire alarms at the San Francisco Waterfront Pier – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A massive fire broke out off the San Francisco coast early Saturday morning, and quickly became four alarms when more than 100 firefighters rushed to fight the fire.

Firefighters began responding to 911 calls from a fire on the Taylor and Jones Street boardwalk around 4 a.m.

The fire was at Pier 45 and could be seen for miles. The pier is close to San Francisco's popular Fisherman’s Wharf and has several old warships docked alongside it.

The San Francisco Fireboat 3 was on the scene fighting the fire alongside the American freedom ship SS Jeremiah O’Brien, but the fire had spread below the dock.

