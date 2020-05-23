Maryland gay man arrested for rape: 'cheated' straight men to have sex!

A gay Maryland man was arrested and charged with sexual assault for allegedly "tricking,quot; a straight man into having sex with him, MTO News reported.

Sean Lamont Brooks, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a fourth-degree sex crime and committing perverted practice.

Prosecutors allege that Sean had sexual contact with an adult male victim without the victim's consent and committed an unnatural and perverted sexual practice with the victim.

Sean "combed,quot; the victim's hair at a Sean hair salon, and Sean allegedly offered to introduce the victim to some of his girlfriends who would be interested in meeting him. A few days later, Brooks contacted him and informed the victim that one of his girlfriends wanted to meet him and give him oral sex.

The victim agreed and picked up Sean and the two drove to a park, where Sean allegedly told the victim to sit on a bench to fetch his girlfriend.

Sean got into the bushes, and a "woman,quot; emerged and sat next to him. The victim told police that because of how dark it was, she was unable to fully see the person's face.

The victim said that when the person touched him with his hand he felt that this person's hands were large enough for a woman and that he suspected that the woman might be Brooks dressed as a woman.

The victim told police that the person began giving him oral sex, and while the person was giving him oral sex, he observed what he believed to be the outline of a beard, at which point he began to think that the person was not a woman. and done it could be Brooks.

The victim then told the police what happened. When Sean was questioned, he allegedly confessed to going to the woods, changed into women's clothing, put on a wig, and gave the victim oral sex.