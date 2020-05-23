Maryland gay man arrested for rape: 'cheated' straight men to have sex!

Bradley Lamb
A gay Maryland man was arrested and charged with sexual assault for allegedly "tricking,quot; a straight man into having sex with him, MTO News reported.

Sean Lamont Brooks, 47, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a fourth-degree sex crime and committing perverted practice.

