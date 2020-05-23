Martha Stewart's Instagram caption "Naughty,quot; has obsessed fans

Excuse me where is it Martha Stewart And what have you done with your Instagram?

There's no Instagram aesthetic like Martha's highly curated grid with beautiful photos of flowers, food, her garden, etc. So it was a bit jarring, to say the least, when fans stumbled upon a not-so-cured NSFW legend bordering on the 78-year-old lifestyle icon.

On Friday, Martha took to her Instagram to upload a video of herself softening the chicken breasts while Rihanna and DuckThe "Work,quot; is reproduced in the video. As the cook tried to share her chicken piccata limca recipe, fans couldn't help but focus on her risqué subtitle.

"Martha hitting the torn chicken breasts wishing she was hitting someone ?????" Read the opening caption in Martha's video.

Naturally, the fans went crazy and addressed him in the comments.

"Why does this seem naughty?" a fan asked on Instagram.

"Martha always has some wild captions," someone else wrote in the comments.