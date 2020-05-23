Macomb Boosts Its COVID Response – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML525e372dee870a112e49e2cf19b7bac313% %MINIFYHTML525e372dee870a112e49e2cf19b7bac313%

As the Covid-19 crisis seems to be finally easing a bit, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appeared on Up News Info 62's "Michigan Matters,quot; to speak about keeping his municipality's focus on helping workers on the front lines and keep residents safe.

Hackel discussed her county's efforts with Carol Cain, producer / lead presenter. He also discussed how the political leaders of the region's "Big Four,quot;: Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Oakland County Executive David Coulter stayed in touch and worked together. during the pandemic.

Also on the show is Gerald Johnson, GM's Executive Vice President of Global Manufacturing, who spoke about how the automaker has helped the crisis by making personal protective equipment. He discussed keeping workers safe as they bring the output of their auto plants back to life due to the health crisis.

Johnson, who has worked for GM for 40 years, has been in the midst of the company's transformation as he manufactured fans, masks, and more. He shared ideas about the overnight transformation of his Warren plant where facial masks are made and in Kokomo, Ind., Where fans are made.

Watch MICHIGAN MATERIAS Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62

%MINIFYHTML525e372dee870a112e49e2cf19b7bac314% %MINIFYHTML525e372dee870a112e49e2cf19b7bac314%

Related