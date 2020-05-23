Mackenzie McKee is ready to 'walk away' from her husband after accusing him of an affair with his cousin

Instagram

Seven months after reconciling with Josh McKee, the star of & # 39; Teen Mom OG & # 39; She goes public with a shocking accusation that he has once again cheated on her, and this time it was with a close cousin of hers.

Up News Info –

Mackenzie McKee she has had enough of her husband's infidelity. Seven months after reconciling with Josh McKee, the "Teenage mother The OG star "was presented with a shocking accusation that he had cheated on her with a cousin of hers, and stated that she is now ready to walk away from her marriage.

%MINIFYHTMLbae71c8f7aa6e4358a04c2a6d9ffb75911% %MINIFYHTMLbae71c8f7aa6e4358a04c2a6d9ffb75911%

The 25-year-old made the allegations of the matter in an emotional Facebook post that has since been removed. After emphasizing that her post is not a pity party, she stated that her husband began to make her feel "crazy for crying and depressed" about two weeks after her mother's death in December 2019.

After admitting that Josh made her wonder why she was "so crazy," the reality TV star continued, "And then life slowly turned into him working all day, coming home to shower and fish all night. Again, I was wondering "what's wrong with me, I need it here to keep me together," but I just liked it and knew I didn't know how to handle it. "

Still, Mackenzie was suspicious and decided to check her call and text message logs. "To find out that a week after my mother died & # 39; when she started to leave and change her behavior & # 39; to find out that she was texting a woman 3-600 times a month and calling her that night, I was & # 39; fishing & # 39; until 3 in the morning ". she fell apart. "Obviously another matter. So I'm going to call the number and it was my cousin Ashley."

The mother of three children later admitted that "she was not only hurt by him, but by her." Claiming that he is "in complete shock" at his findings, he added, "my family will never be the same and we are all torn." Still, she acknowledged that her findings helped her open her eyes "to the horrible man Josh has been. It has been a lie."

At the end of her post, Mackenzie concluded: "But today is the day I am leaving. Pray for me, that it may work, I feel worthy again and find hope. Pray for my children, I always wanted my family to work for that they don't have to live in two different houses. I was 100% committed to Josh and I don't understand him. "

%MINIFYHTMLbae71c8f7aa6e4358a04c2a6d9ffb75912% %MINIFYHTMLbae71c8f7aa6e4358a04c2a6d9ffb75912%

Mackenzie married Josh in August 2013. They shared three children together, Gannon, 8, Jaxie, 6, and Brones, 3. He announced their separation in August 2019, just a day before what should have been his sixth wedding anniversary. Two months later, she confirmed that they were back together.