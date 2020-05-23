Machine Gun Kelly offers pictures of Megan Fox in a towel from behind the scenes of music videos

Celebrating the success of his visual for & # 39; Bloody Valentine & # 39 ;, the hit maker of & # 39; Bad Things & # 39; She shares a clip of him asking Brian Austin Green's estranged wife to remove a long ribbon from his back.

Kelly machine gun has added more fuel to the rumors of romance between him and Megan fox. A day after releasing a steaming music video for "Bloody Valentine" featuring "Transformers"Actress, the" Rap Devil "MC invited fans to a behind-the-scenes video that captured them all in nothing but a towel.

Posted on MGK's Instagram account on Thursday, May 21, the black-and-white clip saw the 30-year-old rapper inside a sauna asking the separated wife of Brian Austin Green to help you tear off a long piece of tape from your upper back. "Hey Megan, could you rip this one's?" he could be heard saying before the actress came into view.

Wrapped in a towel, Megan tried to remove the tape. However, his first attempt ended with MGK screaming in pain. When she joined in the screaming and stopped tearing, he encouraged her to continue, saying, "My gosh, just go, finish the damn job!" In the end, embarrassed, Megan quickly left the sauna.

MGK released the behind-the-scenes footage while celebrating the success of the visual "Bloody Valentine" with millions of views. "BTS from the sauna," wrote the rapper, who was previously rumored to have come out Halsey and Kate Beckinsale, in the title of the publication. "Oh yeah, and 4 million views on the Bloody Valentine video in 24 hours!"

The "I think I'm fine" spitter was romantically linked to Megan after they were seen leaving their home together in mid-March. Days later, the actress's husband, Brian, released the revelation that they had separated after nearly 10 years of marriage. Although emotional when talking about it, Brian assured that he was not a victim in the separation.

Addressing Megan's closeness to MGK, Brian said on his "Context with Brian Austin Green" podcast: "I never met him, but Megan and I are talking about him and are friends right now." He added: "And from what she said, he is a really nice and genuine guy. I trust his judgment. He has always had good judgment."