Lots of space junk lit up the skies over Australia – BGR

A massive fireball appeared in the skies over Australia on Thursday night, leading many witnesses to believe they were witnessing a meteorite entering Earth's atmosphere.

After a closer look by experts, the object was declared to be nothing more than a heap of space debris left behind by a Russian rocket launch earlier in the day.

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, launched a military satellite on Thursday and the object seen by witnesses is believed to be a discarded rocket.

For Australians in some parts of the continent, Thursday night brought with it a light show of cosmic proportions. Multiple reports from Victoria to Tasmania claimed that a meteorite could be seen crossing the sky, leaving a long, glossy tail as it burned into Earth's atmosphere.

Witnesses believed they were watching a piece of space rock come to an end right before their eyes. Unfortunately, the reality is a little less surprising – it was probably just a bunch of Russian space junk.

Humans tend to leave trash wherever they go. You can find it in forests, remote islands and even in the middle of the ocean. Unfortunately, you can also find it in space.

There is a lot of artificial garbage floating above our heads. This garbage ranges from rocket parts and assorted components to large satellites that have long since died. It's all up there, just waiting for Earth to finally pull it down.

How Gizmodo He points out, the best guess of what Australians saw in the skies Thursday night is a new space junk just launched that same day. Roscosmos launched a Soyuz rocket to launch a military satellite into orbit, and most likely the massive, burning object we see in the video here is a rocket stage that spent a short time in orbit before falling again.

To experienced sky watchers, it became clear that the object was not a meteorite after observing how slow it moved and how easy it disintegrated after turning on due to friction from Earth's atmosphere. As you can see in the video, the object is throwing a lot of material as it burns

Talking with Guardian AustraliaPerry Vlahos of the Victoria Astronomical Society confidently said the object was not of natural origin. "The fact that it moved slowly and at a shallow angle, and an amount of disintegration occurred, betrayed him, it was not an alien spacecraft, a meteor or a comet. It is an advanced-stage Russian rocket that put a satellite around 5:30 pm. So that worn-out rocket stage has reentered the atmosphere. "

It was certainly a spectacle for viewers, despite the fact that it is a symptom of humanity's habit of throwing things where we want after we are done using them.