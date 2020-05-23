Los Angeles County reopens several parking lots on the beach for the first time in weeks – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML013c0da21e02eb8c92974a94c00cfb4713% %MINIFYHTML013c0da21e02eb8c92974a94c00cfb4713%

– On Saturday, Los Angeles County reopened several beach parking lots for the first time in weeks.

Facial covers are still required, and the public is urged to practice social distancing. Meetings of any size are not allowed. Permitted activities include surfing, swimming, walking, and running. Sunbathing, sitting or lying on the sand are prohibited.

At Dockweiler State Beach, parking lots reopened, with cars already visible at 7 a.m. Additionally, the bike trails in the county are also reopening.

"This is very exciting, I'm really looking forward to it," said Jesse B., a bather. "It's supposed to be nice today, and I'm looking forward to it."

However, not all beach parking lots are subject to reopening. In Santa Monica, for example, parking lots will remain closed in addition to the pier and Muscle Beach.

