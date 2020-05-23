Los Angeles County reopens indoor mall stores, multiple parking lots on the beach – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa4ff76f188c6b718ff8e04b12a27d91e13% %MINIFYHTMLa4ff76f188c6b718ff8e04b12a27d91e13%

– Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Los Angeles County officials announced on Friday that they will reopen several parking lots on the beach and allow shopping center retailers to reopen as well.

There were 1,072 new cases in Los Angeles County and 35 deaths on Friday. Increases the total number of cases to 43,052, and the number of deaths to 2,049.

Stores located inside indoor malls can reopen just for pickup on the curb, the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management reported Friday.

Under the new order, customers will not be able to enter shopping centers, but will be able to pick up their items at certain collection points marked outside.

The county also announced that parking lots and bike trails at various state beaches may reopen, including Dockweiler State Beach, Will Rogers State Beach, Zuma Beach, and Surfrider Beach.

However, Santa Monica State Beach parking lots will remain closed.

This occurs after several beaches in Orange County also reopened their parking lots, including Seal Beach and Bolsa Chica State Beach.

As previously announced, everyone on the beach over the age of 2 must wear a mask when not in the water.

Meanwhile, the county also reported that car parades will be allowed. However, they cannot include vehicles such as bicycles, golf carts, convertibles, or motorcycles.

"As we figure out what's best for Los Angeles County and strive to make it safer in the face of this incredible challenge, the Board of Supervisors continues to balance public health priorities, with our dedication to business and regional economy, and general well-being of all of our communities, "County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told reporters.