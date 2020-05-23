Lori Loughlin and husband face jail sentence after pleading guilty in college admission scandal

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Fuller House & # 39; and fashion magnate Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty after unsuccessful attempts to dismiss the charges related to the college admission scandal.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges related to their involvement in the US university admission scandal. USA

The "Fuller House"star and her spouse Mossimo Giannulli they were accused of paying $ 500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits to the rowing team.

On Thursday, May 21, 2020, officials with the United States Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts announced that Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail. electronic fraud and honest services electronic and electronic fraud.

Under the terms of her guilty plea, the actress accepted a sentence, subject to court approval, of two months in prison, a $ 150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Her husband's settlement states that she will receive five months in prison, a $ 250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The couple pleaded not guilty and moved to dismiss the charges just two weeks ago, alleging that their payments were donations to the school rather than bribes.

They are among several parents who pleaded guilty to charges related to the national college admission scandal, with "Desperate housewives"star Felicity Huffman briefly jailed last year for his involvement.

In a statement after the couple's pleas, the United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling He said: "Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms that reflect their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and that are consistent with previous sentences in this case. We will continue to seek accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions. "