Lizzo is living his best life by the pool and in complete mood

Heaven help us… Lizzo He looks absolutely stunning in his latest poolside photos.

Let the 32-year-old singer "Good As Hell,quot; bless us with a full summer vibe and lewk

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to share numerous photos of herself living her best life by the pool this Memorial Day weekend in a tiny floral bikini with a face mask and matching gloves.

"Welcome to summer 2020," the singer wrote in an Instagram post.

In another sexy and sensual Instagram video, Lizzo showed off his twerking moves. "Go look in the mirror. That body * is * your summer body," he wrote. "Now twerk w me ho!"

"Bad bitch … she eats her rice AND her cabbage," she wrote in another Instagram post, along with more photos from her pool.

Fans, of course, lived for the singer's appearance and vibe. "Give me so much confidence every day, thank you very much," wrote one fan on Instagram.

Another fan wrote: "You are so beautiful that I can't breathe."