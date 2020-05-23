Lieutenant Commander Accuses CHP of Gender Discrimination Status – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A veteran commanding officer of the California Highway Patrol is suing the department and the state of California for alleged gender discrimination.

Lt. Laura Hill claims that she was ignored for coveted promotions, despite her qualifications, because she is a woman.

Hill graduated from the CHP Academy nearly 20 years ago and has been promoted to sergeant and lieutenant prior to her current position as lieutenant commander at the Castaic Commercial Vehicle Control Center, according to the lawsuit.

She was the top candidate for captain in the Southern Division when she took 15th out of 73 candidates when she sought promotion in April 2018, according to the lawsuit.

That position, and several others he applied for, were instead awarded to male candidates who scored dozens of lower points, according to the lawsuit.

During job discussions and conversations with bosses, Hill said she was asked about using social media, being a single mom, and the distance of her trip.

The gender discrimination lawsuit was filed Friday in Los Angeles.

CHP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

