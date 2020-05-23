Lewis Capaldi returns to No. 1 with debut album

The hit maker & # 39; Before You Go & # 39; Returns to first place on the UK album chart with & # 39; Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent & # 39 ;, leaving out Dua Lipa and her & # 39; Future Nostalgia & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Lewis CapaldiThe debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent", marked the first anniversary of its release by returning to the top of the UK charts.

%MINIFYHTML06e0c55b5d44d1185e5770b80671c99713% %MINIFYHTML06e0c55b5d44d1185e5770b80671c99713%

The record, which fell on May 17, 2019, beats the Official Chart Company summary for Friday May 22, 2020, with Lewis celebrating a year, in which his album became Britain's largest seller. .

The number one comeback gives the Scottish singer a tenth non-consecutive week at the top, a full year in the top 10.

The best album from last week, Dua Lipa"Future Nostalgia", slides from one place to two while Harry Styles& # 39; "Fine line" rises to three and Duck"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" is at four. Future"High Off Life" completes the new top five.

%MINIFYHTML06e0c55b5d44d1185e5770b80671c99714% %MINIFYHTML06e0c55b5d44d1185e5770b80671c99714%

In the singles chart, DaBaby& # 39; Rockstar & # 39 ;, with Roddy Ricch, clings to the first place, avoiding the competition of Doja Cat"Say Say", which rises to two, and DuckThe number one above, "Toosie Slide," which slides to three.