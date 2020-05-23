Lewis Capaldi returns to No. 1 with debut album

The hit maker & # 39; Before You Go & # 39; Returns to first place on the UK album chart with & # 39; Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent & # 39 ;, leaving out Dua Lipa and her & # 39; Future Nostalgia & # 39 ;.
Lewis CapaldiThe debut album, "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent", marked the first anniversary of its release by returning to the top of the UK charts.
The record, which fell on May 17, 2019, beats the Official Chart Company summary for Friday May 22, 2020, with Lewis celebrating a year, in which his album became Britain's largest seller. .
The number one comeback gives the Scottish singer a tenth non-consecutive week at the top, a full year in the top 10.
The best album from last week, Dua Lipa"Future Nostalgia", slides from one place to two while Harry Styles& # 39; "Fine line" rises to three and Duck"Dark Lane Demo Tapes" is at four. Future"High Off Life" completes the new top five.
In the singles chart, DaBaby& # 39; Rockstar & # 39 ;, with Roddy Ricch, clings to the first place, avoiding the competition of Doja Cat"Say Say", which rises to two, and DuckThe number one above, "Toosie Slide," which slides to three.