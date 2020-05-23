Legendary NBA player and Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing positive for coronavirus

NY Knicks Georgetown legend and current coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school officially announced his diagnosis on Friday, saying he is in care and isolated at a local hospital.

According to ESPNEwing said in a statement: "I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of themselves and their loved ones. Now More than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front line. I'll be fine and we'll all get through this. "

Georgetown has said that Ewing is the only member of the men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

The basketball legend played for the New York Knicks for the first 15 seasons of his NBA career and ended his last two seasons in Seattle and Orlando before moving on to assistant coach for some NBA teams, such as the Houston Rockets, Charlotte. Hornets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards.

In 2017 he became the coach of his alma mater Georgetown, where he currently remains as head coach.

Ewing was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

We are sending our prayers to Patrick Ewing during this time.

