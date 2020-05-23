LASD reports 206 employees, 722 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML3fced3186ba6214d8d6fca0fb062f60213% %MINIFYHTML3fced3186ba6214d8d6fca0fb062f60213%

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Friday that 206 employees and 722 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to numbers released Friday, 517 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,174 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 150 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civil,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 373 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 4,857 inmates are currently in quarantine and 313 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 237 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and await results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,quot; have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been placed quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

