Las Vegas casinos prepare to roll – Up News Info

LAS VEGAS: free parking, but without valet service. Waiters, blackjack dealers and waiters in masks. Hand sanitizer everywhere.

Yes, the dice will roll, cards will be dealt, and slot machines will beckon. But the poker rooms? Closed.

Tourists returning to Las Vegas will see changes since the game stopped in mid-March for the first time to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

What is at stake could not be greater, said Robert Lang, executive director of the Brookings Mountain West expert group at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"Las Vegas can never be known as the place where people go and get sick," he said.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak set a tentative date for June 4 to reopen the casinos. The Democratic governor said in a statement Friday that Nevada continued to see declining cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 hospitalizations when some restrictions began to ease almost two weeks ago.

Sisolak's office said it plans to hold a press conference on Tuesday to offer more details on the upcoming reopening phase, assuming those positive trends continue over Memorial Day weekend. Nevada's gaming regulators also plan to meet on Tuesday and will consider reopening the plans submitted from the casinos, which must be approved at least seven days before the reopening.

"We all know what we've been through the past 10 weeks. No one is having fun," said Bill Hornbuckle, acting chief executive officer and president of casino giant MGM Resorts International. “The simple idea that I could go out, come to a resort, lie in a pool, enjoy a good dinner, sit at a blackjack table. There's something to be said about all of that. "

Many properties have pointed to a restart in early June in the gambling mecca closed almost overnight amid a streak: three straight months of $ 1 billion in state casino winnings. The city had attracted more than 40 million annual visitors.

Once given the green light, tents and managers will welcome people to this city 24/7, built for crowds, excitement, and excess. But not all the resort services will be open. The discotheques, discotheques, buffets and big premises will remain closed. Cirque du Soleil shows will remain dark, at least for now.

Signs everywhere will remind guests of the new rules: wash your hands; keep distance from others; Limit your elevator ride to your sanitized room to just four people.

"You are going to see a lot of social distancing," said Sean McBurney, general manager of Caesars Palace. "If there is overcrowding, it is the responsibility of each employee to ensure that there is social distancing."

The dice will be disinfected between shooters, the tiles will be cleaned periodically, and the card decks will be changed frequently. At some resorts, guests will be encouraged to use cell phones for contactless registration, such as room keys, and to read restaurant menus.

The Wynn Resorts properties and The Venetian, owned by Las Vegas Sands, plan to use thermal imaging cameras at each entrance to intercept people with fever. Smaller operators in Las Vegas and Reno will offer hand sanitizer.

"A gondola pilot with a face mask will be on board to steer the boat," says a Venetian protocol. "Gondoliers stationed along the canal will serenade passengers from a suitable distance."

New state gaming control board regulations require surfaces to be disinfected in accordance with federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and "increased attention,quot; to high-contact hotel items like controls TV remotes and light switches.

Guests will receive free masks at large resorts, but will not be forced to wear them. For blackjack vendors, bellboys, reserve clerks, security guards, housewives, and waiters, masks are a must.

"That's the most visual. Every employee will be required to wear a mask," said McBurney.

His footsteps echoed as he walked with a reporter through the marble statues in the lobby to a vacant golden casino for the first time since it opened in 1966. A slot machine screamed "Wheel of Fortune!" in the void The seats on both sides of the game were removed.

"Visually, you will still see a lot of color and activity, but you won't be able to play on all machines," said McBurney.

In neighboring Bellagio, Hornbuckle showed off new hand washing stations installed where the banks of slot machines were removed. His company is losing almost $ 10 million a day during the shutdown, he said.

Other rules: four players only at roulette, six on craps. The plastic partitions will separate the dealers from the players and the players from each other at the Bellagio, three at each table.

MGM Resorts plans to open just two of its 10 Strip properties at first: Bellagio and New York-New York.

Hornbuckle promised that Bellagio's iconic dance fountains will be restarted as soon as the governor sets a date. Still, only 1,200 of the hotel's 4,000 rooms will be rented, and casinos will be limited to 50% of capacity.

"You are going to see fewer people, by control and by design," he said.

Caesars Entertainment plans to open Caesars Palace and the Flamingo Las Vegas at first, followed later by Harrah’s Las Vegas and the casino floor at the LINQ hotel-casino.

Lang said large crowds are unlikely to return quickly, saying resort operators with big pockets "will probably allow a moment of negotiation,quot; until business improves. “First it will be the residents of Las Vegas. Then the people who come here by car from California. Then national air flights. Then international, "predicted the researcher.

McBurney said that with nearly 4,000 rooms at Caesars Palace, he expected only one of the six towers to be occupied. "Once people know there is an opening date … demand will increase," he said. "How much does it cost? I can't speculate."