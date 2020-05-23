Larsa Pippen insists that she never intimidated Jordyn Woods despite the accusations she made: here is why she says she would never drag her down!

Larsa Pippen has been accused on social media of bullying Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend! However, she responded to the claims against her and insisted that she would never drag Jordyn along as that kind of behavior is simply not part of who she is.

Larsa emphasized that her "heart is not made for negativity," meaning that she had never ripped Jordyn apart and would not either.

This comes after the criticism he's been making online for some comments Larsa made in February of last year, not long after Jordyn's scandal with Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson.

However, the 45-year-old celebrity insists that people do not understand what he said at the time and what he feels inside.

During a new interview with HollywoodLife, she told the world, "I don't intimidate or criticize anyone." That is not even my personality. I'm not even in that negative space. That's not who I am. "

Earlier this month, a reviewer tweeted, "Don't forget that Larsa Pippen intimidates and tears up Jordyn's name so much that Kim had to tell him to stop." They are honestly the worst. "

In her defense, Larsa stated that: ‘I never destroyed her. All I said was "tell the truth,quot;, that's all. If your dog attacks someone, it is the fault of your dog, not the person walking. Period. I'm not really talking about anyone to be honest with you. That's not my intention. My heart is not made for negativity. This is not how it was supposed to turn out. In any situation, I feel like if you're going to speak openly, just tell the truth. That's all I wanted to say. "

He also addressed the interview Jordyn had on Red Table Talk when Jordyn told Jada Pinkett Smith her side of the story.

Larsa said her comments were not even specifically about the model, but generally said that if someone had such a public response to his scandal, he should "say it all."



