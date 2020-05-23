Larry King hopes to interview President Trump on his new podcast

Instagram

Former presenter of & # 39; Larry King Now & # 39; He is eager to have the current President of the United States as his guest for his next podcast & # 39; The Millionth Question & # 39 ;.

Veteran journalist Larry king She is launching a series of podcasts with her 21-year-old son.

Chance king will co-produce the hour "The millionth question"shows, during which his father Larry will interview celebrities and news creators.

The podcasts, which are slated to launch next month, June 2020, will reportedly feature a chat with Mariah Carey while King also hopes to speak to Michael Jordan, Dr. Anthony Fauciand president Donald trump.

The podcast news comes a year after Larry suffered a stroke, but he insists he is fine and eager to get back behind a microphone.

"As long as you are alert and inquisitive, why not?" he says to Variety. "I love interviewing. I've done it all my life. I love asking questions."

King has been enjoying success with his web series. "Larry king now"Since 2012, he launched after his 25-year career with CNN that ended in 2010.