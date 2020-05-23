LAPD reports 115 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 73 have recovered – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News LAPD reports 115 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic...

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday, indicating that 115 employees have tested positive since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, 73 LAPD employees recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.

All other individuals isolate themselves at home and recover.

The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who tested positive for the virus stood at 28 on Friday, Kellogg reported.

Of the LAFD employees, 23 recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.

The remaining five employees are isolated and recovering at home.

