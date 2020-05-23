Lana Del Ray supports her comments on women in the music industry

Lana Del Ray sparked a media headline storm earlier this week when she shared her feelings regarding the criticism she received for her lyrics in recent years.

On Thursday, Lana said she felt as if she and other women like her in the music industry were unfairly attacked by critics who said she "glamorized abuse." Lana also pointed out to several other artists who, in her opinion, have done essentially the same thing but are rarely treated the same way.

Del Ray used several examples, many of which were women of color. Later, people on the Internet accused her of being racist, simply because the other women she used to demonstrate her point were almost entirely black or Hispanic.

In other words, it seemed that Lana Del Ray was simply pointing to a double standard among certain artists, where some may be more "sexually liberated,quot; and receive little criticism, while others may not do the same.

Lana today returned to the criticism and refused to withdraw from online haters. The singer-songwriter also said she was simply upholding the more "delicate and often dismissed, softer,quot; female personality.

In addition, Lana Del Ray commented on the state of the modern political landscape, one that is increasingly politically polarized, in addition to the mainstream media, which is primarily about creating headlines as dramatic as possible.

Lana also said that the fact that mainstream media and commentators are making it a racial issue says much more about them than it does about her. Until now, people online have been looking at the "problem,quot; with a mixed perspective.

Some of the more sensitive have argued that Lana Del Ray is racist, while others say she is not, and then another group of people have wondered aloud if anyone cares about the alleged controversy. A social media user asked, "I am very confused with this dispute, what is it about right now?"



