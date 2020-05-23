Lala Kent revealed that she almost returned to Utah after an intense quarantine fight with Randall Emmett!

What initially seemed like everyone's dream has now become a nightmarish reality of having to stay home for an extended period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some relationships are going through the drainer and Lala Kent's relationship from the Vanderpump Rules is no different.

Being with your partner 24 hours a day, 7 days a week can turn the simplest disagreements into arguments for union union.

While invited on co-star Stassi Schroeder's podcast Straight Up With Stassi, Lala revealed how a fight with her fiance Randall Emmett made her think about returning to her home state of Utah.

During a conversation in which Randall expressed that he needs to "give more love," Kent reacted shockingly. She took her dog and started driving to Utah!

"Instead of saying," Oh, okay, I need to give more love, "I take it as a personal attack. In my mind, I was moving. I was so dramatic about it. I'm like, I'm taking my damn Dog with me. Because you're stuck with someone day in and day out, you can only offer so much love to someone in quarantine before you're like, "I need a damn break. I don't want to love you. I want to see." to Real Housewives of New York and I need you to shut your mouth. "And he wasn't doing that."

As crazy as it sounds, pre-sober Lala would have handled the situation differently. As she talked about the fights they used to have before she stopped drinking, she remembered a time when she trashed her kitchen.

“ It pissed me off one night that I kicked the door and tried to open the door and couldn't do it, so I went downstairs and took all of their food out of the fridge and kicked them everywhere. kitchen. There was food all over the walls, all the doors, windows. It was incredible.

For Randall and Lala chargers, there is no need to worry. The Vanderpump Rules star said they never part.



