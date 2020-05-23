Lady GaGa considers giving up alcohol after quitting cigarettes

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Chromatica & # 39; he's flirting with the idea from sobriety and want to quit drinking for a healthier lifestyle now that you are no longer smoking.

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga She has quit smoking and is "flirting with the idea" of sobriety in a drastic overhaul of her previously unhealthy lifestyle.

%MINIFYHTML65cfd7433a869b459862cb88f8d85ca713% %MINIFYHTML65cfd7433a869b459862cb88f8d85ca713%

During an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music to promote his new album "Chromatica", GaGa revealed that "he smoked all the way by making this album" but "when we finished, I stopped."

"It was the strangest and most beautiful thing that could have happened, that this music has really cured me," she continued, admitting that chain smoking had been something of a defense mechanism for her in the midst of her mental health problems. "You don't understand how I feel, what I've been through. And I was in this endless state of being attacked."

And now that she's stopped using nicotine, Gaga is even considering eliminating alcohol from her life.

When asked if she considered sobriety, the 34-year-old singer replied, "I'm not there yet, but I flirted with her throughout the entire album. It's something that came as a result of trying to overcome the pain I felt. I was feeling it."

%MINIFYHTML65cfd7433a869b459862cb88f8d85ca714% %MINIFYHTML65cfd7433a869b459862cb88f8d85ca714%

"But part of my healing process was: 'Well, can I lash out at myself every day for still drinking, or can I be happy that I'm still alive and keep going' and feel good enough I'm enough well. Not perfect, but wabi-sabi. I'm perfectly imperfect. "