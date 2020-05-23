Lady GaGa admits challenging Ariana Grande to sing while watching her dance

Instagram

In addition to praising her collaborator of & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39 ;, the creator of hits of & # 39; Born This Way & # 39; reveals that he sent flowers to Billie Eilish after the & # 39; Bad Guy & # 39; singer he won big at an awards show.

Lady Gaga put his duet partner "Rain on Me" Ariana Grande on the spot asking her to sing, while she performed an interpretive dance in front of her.

The "Poker Face" star admits that her new friend had no idea what to expect when GaGa asked him to join her in the studio, and she really tried it out.

"I think maybe she assumed it would be that she came in and I said, 'Here, just sing this and thank you so much for your time'," Gaga says to Zane Lowe of Apple Music, "but instead From that I asked him what he needed, how he wanted to do things …

"I said, 'OK, now everything that matters to you while you sing, I want you to forget it and just sing. And by the way, while you're doing that, I'm going to dance in front of you', because we had this big big window …

"She was like, 'Oh my gosh. Oh my gosh. I can't. I can't. I don't know. Oh gosh. OK, OK.' And then I did it and she sang, and she started to do things with his voice that were different. And it was the joy of two artists to say: "I see you …" We create things that make us feel comfortable. We put them everywhere. I do it all the time We all do things to feel insurance.

"I always challenge artists when I work with them. I say, 'Make it insecure, make it super f ** king insecure and then do it again.' And it was amazing to see her."

During the interview with Lowe, GaGa also praised Billie eilish, revealing that he sent his flowers after an awards show where the "Bad Guy" singer racked up the wins.

"There was one night when she took a lot of prizes and I said: 'Send her some flowers'. I wrote her a note and, for me, it is healing, because I say:' You know What? It hurt me that I didn't understand that, but that's okay, because I'm going to be that to someone else. And being that to anyone is also a gift to me. "