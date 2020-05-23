LA River Recreation Areas to Open Memorial Day, but Kayaking Restricted – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLb262906b90fb498c695136a7cf447c8e13% %MINIFYHTMLb262906b90fb498c695136a7cf447c8e13%

– Recreation in and around the Los Angeles River will reopen on Memorial Day, but kayaking and other water activities will be restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The river will be open to the public this summer for walking, fishing, and birdwatching, as long as people wear face covers and observe social distance protocols.

"Although COVID-19 is limiting our access to water activities in the LA river this year, we can still enjoy the river's environment while following physical distancing and other public health guidelines that protect us and others," he said. LA Councilman Mitch O & # 39; Farrell in a statement.

The two recreation areas that will open on Memorial Day are the Sepúlveda Basin and the Elysee Valley Recreation Area. Both will be open until September 30.