LA Continues to See an Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Though County Still Closed – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health commends progress to slow the spread of COVID-19, but cases are still on the rise.

Dr. Deborah Birx, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, notes that Los Angeles is still seeing an increase in infections, although the county has been closed. The White House has expressed interest in having the Centers for Disease Control analyze why.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, responded:

“We really ask for help from CDC. They sent some epidemiologists. They have some people who are obviously helping us with the work that we are doing in skilled nursing facilities, ”he said.

Los Angeles County has 56 percent of the total deaths in California and almost half of the confirmed cases in the state.