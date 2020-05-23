KUWK: Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian & # 39; Baddie & # 39; again after she shows off her new look!

Khloe Kardashian turned to social media to show her new look and her followers were not the only ones who congratulated her. Tristan Thompson, the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her baby, also flirted with her, again!

The public has been wondering if the two were back together or not, especially since they have been quarantined together.

Also, the continued flirting of the online basketball player has only increased speculation!

That said, it just keeps people guessing, your last comment is no different!

As you may already know, Khloe decided to go for a darker hair tone and posted a couple of photos to debut online.

In the comments section, Tristan praised his 'baddie' baby!

Obviously, he liked what he was seeing!

Others close to Khloe also congratulated her, her mother Kris Jenner being one of them.

She sweetly wrote: ‘MY BEAUTIFUL Girl !!!!!! WOW! "Below the post on Khloe's Instagram account.

Similarly, Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq was also excited about her new ‘do.

In the caption, the Kardashian wrote: "location: under b *** hes skiiiinnnnn,quot;, so she obviously felt herself.

Speaking of which, Tristan was also a fan of what she wrote, saying that he was "here for the legend," and adding lots of emojis, including a heart, fire, flex arm, and more!

As you can imagine, some of Khloe's followers were not happy with her flirting.

After all, it is no secret that many people are against Khloe and Tristan ever being together again since he betrayed her twice!

That said, one user commented, "Leave her alone!", While another noted, "We don't forget what you did."

Of course, there were plenty of others who said very similar things to him, obviously annoyed to find Tristan in his ex's comments section.



