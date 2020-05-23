Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reduce Sale Price of Nashville Mansion Amid Divorce

WENN

The split couple's list of the Mediterranean-style house appears just a day after Kristin announced her decision to shut down her hit reality show, & # 39; Very Cavallari & # 39 ;.

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler They are leaving their home lost as they progressed through their divorce. A day after she announced that her hit show "Very cavallari"She won't be back for a fourth season, the 33-year-old woman and her estranged husband put their Nashville, Tennessee home for sale below their initial purchase price.

The former couple bought the Mediterranean-style mansion, which is approximately 20,000 square feet in size, in early 2012 for $ 5.3 million. In 2018, they first put it up for sale with a starting price of $ 7.9 million, but it had no buyers. Now, the couple reduced the price significantly to just. $ 4.95 million

Resting on an 8.5 acre expanse, the home features seven bedrooms with seven full baths and three half baths. It features formal living and dining rooms, a double-height library, a high-end kitchen, and a wood-paneled lounge. A theater room, a professional bar, an outdoor fireplace and an outdoor dining area are among its amenities.

This was not the first time that Kristin and Jay offered their home for less than the original purchase price. The separated couple purchased an approximately 11,000-square-foot mansion in Lake Forest, Illinois for the price of $ 4.25 million in 2014. However, they sold it for only $ 3.6 million three years later.

Kristin and Jay went public with their separation a few days after returning to the United States from a family vacation in the Bahamas. On April 26, she wrote in an Instagram post: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to divorce. We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the years they shared. memories created and the children we are so proud of

While Kristin initially sought to obtain primary physical custody of her children, Camden, 7, Jaxon, 5, and Saylor, 4, she and Jay avoided a bitter custody battle. Since filing for divorce, the two have agreed to share fair custody with their children, rotating with each other every week.