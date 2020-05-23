Kris Jenner reveals details about her sex life with Corey Gamble: Look

Kris Jenner you are experiencing a different kind of happy hour these days.

%MINIFYHTML02267d0f60a27ab9ece27628321ea41c13% %MINIFYHTML02267d0f60a27ab9ece27628321ea41c13%

In this bonus clip from season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians, the famous mom becomes the best friend Faye Resnick for advice on his insatiable sexual appetite. As fans of the show will surely remember, Kris left daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner surprised to talk about his playful feelings.

"I don't know what's going on, but I think there really is something wrong with me," relates matriarch Kardashian-Jenner in the new video above. "Because I'm always in the mood."

"You are such a bad girl! I'm so happy for you," jokes her friend.

Despite Faye's cheery response, Kris expresses concern about her boyfriend wishes. Corey's bet they are not "normal,quot; In true best friend fashion, Faye declares, "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"

"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I am a woman on hormones," says Kris in a confessional. "So the only person I can always talk to about something is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know that she will not be the one to judge me and she will be the one to understand."

With Faye's full attention, Kris reveals that her boyfriend is a "walk, talk Luther Vandross song "That is a compliment!