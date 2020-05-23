Kris Jenner reveals details about her sex life with Corey Gamble: Look

Kris Jenner you are experiencing a different kind of happy hour these days.
In this bonus clip from season 18 of keeping up with the Kardashians, the famous mom becomes the best friend Faye Resnick for advice on his insatiable sexual appetite. As fans of the show will surely remember, Kris left daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner surprised to talk about his playful feelings.
"I don't know what's going on, but I think there really is something wrong with me," relates matriarch Kardashian-Jenner in the new video above. "Because I'm always in the mood."
"You are such a bad girl! I'm so happy for you," jokes her friend.
Despite Faye's cheery response, Kris expresses concern about her boyfriend wishes. Corey's bet they are not "normal,quot; In true best friend fashion, Faye declares, "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"
"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I am a woman on hormones," says Kris in a confessional. "So the only person I can always talk to about something is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know that she will not be the one to judge me and she will be the one to understand."
With Faye's full attention, Kris reveals that her boyfriend is a "walk, talk Luther Vandross song "That is a compliment!
Due to their age difference, Kris is concerned about her excessive needs. "Corey is with someone much older and I think that as you get older, you're not supposed to be 'in the mood'," he laments.
Fortunately, Faye closes this notion, noting that they are in the prime of her life.
"No, that's not true," explains BFF. "Supposedly, this is the time in our lives when everything happens for us. These older people are literally having fun!"
Kris takes Faye's advice seriously, noting that "sex at my age is a beautiful thing."
For this candid conversation, be sure to check out the bonus clip above. Also, for Kris's funniest moments, check out the images below!
keeping up with the Kardashians come back this September, only on E!
What is your favorite Kris moment? Be sure to tell us!
