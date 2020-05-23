Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa inherits $ 200 million in the BodyArmour deal!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
21
Logo

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa just made $ 200 million more. The Latina widow has just inherited her late husband's stake in the sports drink company Bodyarmor. Kobe purchased the interest for $ 5 million in 2013.

And the value of your investment has now skyrocketed. At the time of Kobe's death, he was the company's fourth largest shareholder, which will top $ 1B in retail revenue for the first time this year.

Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here