Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa inherits $ 200 million in the BodyArmour deal!

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa just made $ 200 million more. The Latina widow has just inherited her late husband's stake in the sports drink company Bodyarmor. Kobe purchased the interest for $ 5 million in 2013.

And the value of your investment has now skyrocketed. At the time of Kobe's death, he was the company's fourth largest shareholder, which will top $ 1B in retail revenue for the first time this year.

Kobe first invested in Bodyarmor in March 2013, paying $ 5 million to earn a 10 percent stake in the company.

The beverage company was co-founded by Smartwater mogul Mike Repole and Fuze Beverage brains Lance Collins, and was aiming to break into a market dominated by Gatorade.

Kobe became a major brand ambassador, eventually getting a seat on the company's board of directors and overseeing its advertising campaigns.

In 2018, the Coca Cola company bought a minority stake in Bodyarmor in a deal that valued the company at $ 2 billion, making Bryant's stock worth at least $ 200 million.

This $ 200 million is separate from the $ 600 million of Kobe's other fortune that Vanessa has already inherited. When all is said and done, she can be a billionaire.